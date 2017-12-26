Shooting: Sitting in a wheelchair - Ankur Das - bagged three gold medals at nationals

Kolkata, Dec 26: Ankur Das is only 13 years old. In his childhood, he came to know that he did not have three crucial bones in his spine and he would never be able to walk on his feet.

His father took him to a hospital in Vellore for treatment where Ankur had to undergo a severe spinal operation that took almost 18 hours. Still, Ankur could not be cured and he came to know that he would have to spend the rest of his life sitting in a wheelchair.

But, the 13-year-old boy did not give up. He picked up air rifle as a sport to prove his potential. After getting admitted to Olympian Joydeep Karmakar’s academy his life took a 360-degree turn which also renewed his spirit.

Ankur's effort turned effective. Last week, in the Paralympic section of his maiden rifle shooting national championship in Trivandrum, Ankur won three gold medals in 10-meter air rifle and a silver medal in 10-meter prone.

With his thumping performance, Ankur also ensured his maiden call-up in the national preparatory camp for the forthcoming international tournaments next year.

The interesting part was that while shooting 10-meter air rifle in the final round Ankur’s Hamersley company rifle got suddenly locked! The 13-year-old did not get nervous. He called up his coach and after a couple of minutes' pause Ankur again showed his accuracy and won a medal.

Before going to learn shooting at Joydeep’s academy, Ankur had tried with basketball in his school. But he was rudely denied for not being able to move without a wheelchair.

Ankur said, “I used to love sports since my childhood. But after my life was restricted to the wheelchair, I felt only sport could inspire me now and help me live like any other normal human being. So, at this point, I am truly indebted to Joydeep Sir who taught me shooting personally and he takes care of me a lot.”

But Ankur’s father Debashish Das seems concerned as to how he would fight with financial crisis if Ankur makes into the Indian squad and tours abroad.

Ankur’s father said, “The cost will be nearly Rs 3 to 4 lakhs if Ankur tours outside the country for once. Along with this, he needs a new rifle which costs nearly Rs 2 lakhs. I do not know how I will manage.”