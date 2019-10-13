English
Biles reigns supreme in Stuttgart to set World Championships record

By Patric Ridge
Simone Biles
After becoming the most decorated gymnast in the history of the World Championships, Simone Biles moved onto 25 medals in the competition.

Stuttgart, October 13: Simone Biles moved onto 25 medals at the World Championships on Sunday, making her the most decorated gymnast in the competition's history.

Having surpassed Vitaly Scherbo's record haul of 23 World Championship medals with gold on the balance beam in Stuttgart, the 22-year-old bettered her own record later in the day.

A fifth gold of this year's edition of the competition followed - Biles producing a superb 15.133 to overcome teenager Sunisa Lee and triumph in the floor final.

Biles won four gold medals and one bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, with Sunday's victories taking her onto 30 medals in the World Championships and Olympics combined.

Her tally is four short of Scherbo's total, with the 2020 Tokyo games set to be Biles' last appearance at an Olympics.

Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 20:40 [IST]
