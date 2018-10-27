English

Biles hospitalised ahead of World Gymnastics Championships

By
Simone Biles
A day before the women's qualification rounds at the World Gymnastics Championships, Simone Biles was in hospital.

Doha, October 27: Simone Biles was admitted to hospital with a kidney stone on the eve of her return to international competition at the World Gymnastics Championships in Doha.

Biles, a 10-time world championship gold medallist, is due to compete in the women's qualification rounds on Saturday.

Yet on Friday evening, the 21-year-old could be seen on a hospital bed in a photo she uploaded to Twitter.

In text accompanying the image, Biles wrote: "nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24hrs before world championships ... this kidney stone can wait ... doing it for my team!

Biles took a lengthy break from competition after claiming four gold medals at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

At August's US Gymnastics Championships, she became the first woman to take national all-around gold on five separate occasions, while also claiming golds in the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor events.

    Saturday, October 27, 2018, 15:50 [IST]
