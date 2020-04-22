English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Snooker's World Championship given July start after virus delay

By Pti

London, April 22: The World Snooker Championship has been rescheduled to start in July after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, governing body World Snooker Tour (WST) said on Wednesday.

The sport's premier tournament was originally scheduled to open in Sheffield last week, but it is now set to run between July 31 and August 16, subject to British government guidelines on the health crisis.

"The world is going through a very challenging period but live sport can be a massive inspiration for the public and can boost morale. This gives fans of top class sport something on their calendar to look ahead to and enjoy for 17 days," WST chairman Barry Hearn said.

The Crucible Theatre which hosts the tournament has a capacity of just under 1,000, but it could be played with a reduced crowd, behind closed doors or even postponed again depending on government advice.

The World Championship was won last year by top-ranked Judd Trump, who thrashed Scotland's John Higgins 18-9 in the final.

More SNOOKER News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 22:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue