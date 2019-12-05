South Asian Games 2019: Indian paddlers assure four medals

In the men's quarterfinals, top-seed Harmeet Desai defeated Fahad Khwaja of Pakistan 11-8, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6. Second seed Anthony Amalraj also made his way to the semifinal defeating Imesha Udeya of Sri Lanka 5-11, 11-9, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9.

Harmeet and Amalraj will now clash with Nepal's Purushottam B and Santoo Shrestha respectively.

In the women's singles, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee marched into the semifinals without any problems. Ayhika defeated Fatima Dheema of Maldives 11-6, 11-3, 11-6, 11-3 while Sutirtha downed Yasin Sanam of Pakistan 11-2, 11-2, 11-1, 11-4.

Ayhika and Sutirtha will now lock horns with Erandi Dilushika and Ishara Madurangi of Sri Lanka respectively.