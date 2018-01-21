Spence retains IBF welterweight title with TKO of Peterson

New York, January 21: Errol Spence Jr. dominated Lamont Peterson from the start of Saturday's fight and scored an eighth-round TKO to retain his IBF welterweight title.

The victory at Barclays Center in Brooklyn was officially scored as one second into the eighth round after Peterson's corner failed to send the former champ out for the round.

Spence (23-0, 20 KOs) was in control the entire match and knocked down Peterson during an action-filled fifth round.

Both of Peterson's eyes were nearly swollen shut, which is what prompted his corner to stop the fight.

Peterson (35-4-1) previously held WBA and IBF championships and gave Spence credit for thoroughly beating him.

Despite the convincing win, Spence said he is not yet at his best.

"I can still improve my defence and other ways in my craft," the 27-year-old told Showtime.

"I've just got to keep learning and keep progressing. You're going to see a better Errol Spence each time I get in the ring."

Spence wants to unify the welterweight belts and called out WBA and WBC champion Keith Thurman (28-0) following the fight.

Source: OPTA