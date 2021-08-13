English
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches Fit India Freedom Run 2.0

By Pti

New Delhi, August 13: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday (August 13) launched the nationwide programme of "Fit India Freedom Run 2.0" to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.

The run will start on August 15 and will go on till October 2.

Thakur flagged off the event at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

"The run is being organized at 75 iconic locations across the country, who will further take it to 75 villages in nearly 750 districts of the nation. With this, we aim to reach more than 7.50 crore youth and citizens across the country," said Thakur in a release.

The event was also held at 75 locations across the country, including iconic ones like the Cellular Jail in Port Blair; Kaza Post in Lahaul Spiti; Mumbai's Gateway of India and the Attari Border in Punjab among many others.

Story first published: Friday, August 13, 2021, 13:32 [IST]
