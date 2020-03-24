English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sports Minister welcomes IOC's decision to postpone Tokyo Olympics

By Pti
kiren rijiju

New Delhi, March 24: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday welcomed the IOC's decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics by one year in view of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was necessary for the well being of the athletes.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday announced postponement of the 2020 Games, scheduled for July-August, to the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill.

"I welcome the decision of IOC to postpone #Tokyo2020 in view of the global pandemic. It's necessary for the well being of athletes from across the world," Rijiju said in a tweet.

"I urge our athletes not to lose heart. We'll create better opportunities so that we can have India's best medal tally in 2021."

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 17,000 and affected nearly 4 lakh people globally. The Indian Olympic Association also welcomed the IOC's decision, saying the country's athletes have been relieved of having to train during a global health crisis.

More SPORTS MINISTER News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 23:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue