Squash: Ghosal storms into third round of Tournament of Champions

Ghosal, the 32-year-old from Kolkata, was in fine form to take an 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 victory in 48 minutes to set up a third round clash with New Zealand's Paul Coll.

"He had a fantastic win against Leo Au in the first round," said Ghosal.

"He played some unbelievable squash and he is doing really well over the last few months in terms of the quality of squash he is playing.

"I knew this was going to be tough, I played him in September at the (Oracle) NetSuite Open in San Francisco and that was tough. These long matches are hard and Campbell is such a skilful player and he plays proper, structured squash. It is not easy to impose your game and dominate him but I won 3-0 and I am happy to take this."

Ghosal's match with Coll will take place at 12.45 GMT (6.15pm IST) on Sunday, January 2, and will be shown live on SQUASHTV.

Result

Second Round: 2019 JP. Morgan Tournament of Champions

Saurav Ghosal (IND) bt Campbell Grayson (NZL 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 (48m)