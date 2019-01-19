English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Squash: Ghosal storms into third round of Tournament of Champions

By
Saurav Ghosal
Saurav Ghosal booked his place in the third round of the JP Morgan Squash Tournament of Champions

New York, January 19: Indian No.1 Saurav Ghosal booked his place in the third round of the JP Morgan Squash Tournament of Champions courtesy of a 3-1 victory over New Zealand's Campbell Grayson at New York's Grand Central Terminal.

Ghosal, the 32-year-old from Kolkata, was in fine form to take an 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 victory in 48 minutes to set up a third round clash with New Zealand's Paul Coll.

"He had a fantastic win against Leo Au in the first round," said Ghosal.

"He played some unbelievable squash and he is doing really well over the last few months in terms of the quality of squash he is playing.

"I knew this was going to be tough, I played him in September at the (Oracle) NetSuite Open in San Francisco and that was tough. These long matches are hard and Campbell is such a skilful player and he plays proper, structured squash. It is not easy to impose your game and dominate him but I won 3-0 and I am happy to take this."

Ghosal's match with Coll will take place at 12.45 GMT (6.15pm IST) on Sunday, January 2, and will be shown live on SQUASHTV.

Result

Second Round: 2019 JP. Morgan Tournament of Champions
Saurav Ghosal (IND) bt Campbell Grayson (NZL 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 (48m)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 13:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue