English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Squash: India ensure medals in team events after making semis at Asian Games 2018

Posted By: PTI
Dipika Pallikal, Indian squash player
Dipika Pallikal, Indian squash player

Jakarta, August 29: In their best ever show at the Asian Games, India were on Wednesday (August 29) assured of two more medals in squash after the men's and women's teams advanced to the semifinals. India dished out a dominating performance as both the men's and women's teams won their respective matches by an identical 3-0 margin.

India's top player Saurav Ghosal, who had been rested in the earlier matches, started the proceedings for the men's team as he beat Thailand's Poonsiri Phuwis 11-8, 11-4, 12-10. Ramit Tandon then outclassed Phatraprasit Arnold 11-2, 11-3, 11-6 and Mahesh Mangaonkar routed Jivasuwan Natthakit 11-0, 11-6 11-2 in lop-sided contests to complete a 3-0 drubbing.

Asian Games special page | medals tally

Earlier, the women's team comprising Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Sunayana Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna continued its unbeaten run, defeating China 3-0 in penultimate pool match. Having won all their matches so far, the final set of league matches on Thursday will decide whether India can top the group in the men's and women's sections.

Ghosal, Pallikal and Chinappa had won bronze medals in their respective singles event last week and with two more medals assured in the team event, this is turning out to be India's best ever show in squash. India had won four medals in the last edition at Incheon, Korea. It included a maiden silver in women's team and a gold in men's team event.

Results:

Men: India bt Thailand 3-0 (Saurav Ghosal bt Poonsiri Phuwis 11-8, 11-4, 12-10; Ramit Tandon bt Phatraprasit Arnold 11-2, 11-3, 11-6; Mahesh Mangaonkar bt Jivasuwan Natthakit 11-0, 11-6 11-2)

Women: India bt China 3-0 (Joshna Chinappa bt Dongji Li 5-11,11-8, 11-9, 11-6; Dipika Pallikal Karthik bt Siyu Duan 11-1, 11-4, 11-5; Sunayna Kuruvilla bt Xinru He 11-3, 11-6, 11-3)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India B beat Aus A to win Quadrangular
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 18:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue