Stamp Fairtex To Face Alyse Anderson At ONE Fight Night 10

The Thai megastar will face American powerhouse Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: on May 6, when the Singapore-based promotion touches down at the 1stBank Center in Bloomfield, Colorado.

Following her hard-fought win over Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak in their strawweight kickboxing duel at ONE Fight Night 6, Stamp will renew her mixed martial arts campaign in a heated atomweight showdown with "Lil Savage".

The three-sport queen has been active in the all-encompassing sport for the last few years, having previously held both the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai World Titles in ONE, and she is the top-ranked contender in the stacked division.

Stamp earned a shot at longtime divisional queen Angela Lee's strap last March after she won the inaugural ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix in 2021. She came up short in that bid but bounced back in October by scoring an impressive decision victory over Malaysian star Jihin Radzuan.

The Fairtex Gym standout holds an impressive 9-2 record in MMA and has advanced to the rank of purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu since making the switch from the striking arts.

Her upcoming opponent, Anderson, is 1-1 since signing with ONE back in 2021. The 28-year-old star was knocked out of the atomweight Grand Prix early, but she came back strong by submitting India's Asha Roka in the first round of their battle at ONE 157 in May.

The Michigan native returns to home soil at ONE Fight Night 10, where she will no doubt be keen to make a statement against one of the biggest names on the ONE roster.

The ever-growing card is headlined by the highly-anticipated ONE Flyweight World Title trilogy match between divisional king Demetrious Johnson and former titleholder Adriano Moraes, and it will also feature the long-awaited return of American boy wonder Sage Northcutt.

Johnson and Moraes' rivalry is currently tied at 1-1, and both fights have featured a jaw-dropping flying knee knockout, so the rubber match is sure to be a thriller.

Northcutt, on the other hand, will be stepping back into action following a four-year layoff due to injury and illness. He'll make the walk for a lightweight showdown with in-form Pakistani star Ahmed Mujtaba.

ONE Fight Night 10 Card (As it stands)

1. ONE Flyweight World Championship Bout: Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes

2. Lightweight Bout: Sage Nothcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba

3. Women's Atomweight Bout: Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson

Source: Media Release