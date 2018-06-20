Steady Tvesa takes the first round lead in seventh leg of Hero WPG Tour

Tvesa, winner of the third leg in Pune, had an eventful start with a bogey followed by two birdies. Thereafter she had two bogeys on eighth and 11th and a birdie on par-3 17th for a 72. That put her one shot clear of Amandeep Drall, who is still winless this season, and Gursimar Badwal, looking to add to her two earlier wins this year.

Amandeep and Gursimar shot are 1-over 73 each. Amandeep had two birdies against three bogeys, while Gursimar had as many as four birdies, but she also gave away five bogeys. Gursimar's four birdies were the most by any players on the first day.

Amateur Ridhima Dilawari (75) was sole fourth, while Smriti Mehra and Anisha Padukone carded 76 each to be Tied-5th. Another amateur Pranavi Urs (77) was seventh, as Millie Saroha, amateur Sehar Atwal and pre-tournament favourite Neha Tripathi were tied-8th with rounds of 79 each.

With the golf course testing the players all the way, the stage is now set for the final two rounds with a lot of players in the frame for the first win of the second half of the season.

Gursimar Badwal, Amandeep Drall and Tvesa Malik will go out in the lead group ahead of the second last group comprising Smriti Mehra, Anisha and Ridhima.

Ayesha Kapur, Suchitra Ramesh and Hita Prakash will tee off in the first group of the morning followed by Siddhi Kapoor, Asmitha Sathish and Sonam Chugh. Afsan Fatima, Khushi Khanijau and Neha Tripathi will be in the third group to be followed by two amateurs Sehar Atwal and Pranavi Urs with Millie Saroha.

Source: WGAI Release