Curry enters NBA history books as Warriors superstar breaks record

Los Angeles, May 5: Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry joined Ray Allen as the only players in NBA history to make 2,800 career three-pointers.
Curry – an elite three-point shooter and widely considered the best of all-time – followed in the footsteps of two-time NBA champion Allen (2,973) during Tuesday's clash against the New Orleans Pelicans.
A three-time champion and two-time league MVP, Curry also broke a record by reaching 300 threes in 58 games this season.
Curry became the fastest player to hit 300 three-pointers in an NBA season.
With his sixth three-pointer tonight (6-of-10), Stephen Curry has joined Ray Allen (2,973) as the only players in NBA history to hit 2,800 career threes.— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 5, 2021
Entering the Pelicans showdown, the 33-year-old had been shooting 42.7 per cent from beyond the arc.
He has been leading the league for three-pointers made per game (5.2) and three-pointers attempted per game (12.3), while no player has made more three-pointers than Curry this season.
Steph reaches 300 threes in 58 games! pic.twitter.com/2yDBg61qfx— NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2021
Prior to the Pelicans meeting, Curry has also been averaging a career-high 31.4 points, career-best 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game for the Warriors.
