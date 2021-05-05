English
Curry enters NBA history books as Warriors superstar breaks record

By Sacha Pisani

Los Angeles, May 5: Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry joined Ray Allen as the only players in NBA history to make 2,800 career three-pointers.

Curry – an elite three-point shooter and widely considered the best of all-time – followed in the footsteps of two-time NBA champion Allen (2,973) during Tuesday's clash against the New Orleans Pelicans.

A three-time champion and two-time league MVP, Curry also broke a record by reaching 300 threes in 58 games this season.

Curry became the fastest player to hit 300 three-pointers in an NBA season.

Entering the Pelicans showdown, the 33-year-old had been shooting 42.7 per cent from beyond the arc.

He has been leading the league for three-pointers made per game (5.2) and three-pointers attempted per game (12.3), while no player has made more three-pointers than Curry this season.

Prior to the Pelicans meeting, Curry has also been averaging a career-high 31.4 points, career-best 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game for the Warriors.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 7:20 [IST]
