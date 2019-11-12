English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Curry adamant 'rest of the season is not lost' as he plots comeback from hand injury

By Rob Lancaster
Curry

Los Angeles, November 12: Stephen Curry "definitely" expects to be ready to play again this season, with the point guard aiming for an early spring return for the Golden State Warriors.

Two-time NBA MVP Curry suffered a broken left hand on October 30 during a defeat to the Phoenix Suns, undergoing surgery to correct the issue.

Golden State plan to re-evaluate the injury in February, although Curry – who has won three titles in his career with the Warriors – is confident of making a comeback, declaring that "the rest of the season is not lost".

Stephen Curry ruled out for at least three months following surgery

"I definitely expect to be ready to play. I don't know when – at some point in early spring," Curry told the media.

"It's just a matter of the rehab process. I've never broken anything and dealt with a hand injury like this, so as you go through all the examinations and that type of stuff, and obviously surgery was required to make sure the hand heals properly, that's a tough, tough blow.

"But (there is an) understanding there is a time frame where we can measure the rehab process, then figure out what the rest of the year looks like.

"I'm excited that, potentially, the rest of the season is not lost."

The 31-year-old confirmed he is likely to undergo further surgery before the end of the year, adding: "As part of the rehab, I have to get a second procedure done, at the beginning of December probably, and remove some of the pins that they put in there."

Without Curry and fellow long-term absentee Klay Thompson, who suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in June, the Warriors have struggled badly at the start of the new campaign.

A home loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday leaves them with a 2-9 record, an unusual situation for a franchise that has appeared in the NBA Finals every year since 2015.

"I love to play basketball," Curry said. "I love having fun. I know Klay does too.

"We're like some caged animals right now, ready to get unleashed back to what we do. Selfishly speaking, it should be fun for both of us, just to play basketball."

More NBA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
La Liga recap
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue