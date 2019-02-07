English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kerr says Durant 'just doesn't feel like talking right now' amid Knicks links

By Opta
Warriors star Kevin Durant is rumoured to be considering signing with the Knicks
Warriors star Kevin Durant is rumoured to be considering signing with the Knicks

Los Angeles, February 7: Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Kevin Durant "just does not feel like talking right now" amid the star's media silence.

Durant has not spoken to reporters since the New York Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis and other pieces to the Dallas Mavericks on February 1.

The two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP is rumoured to be considering signing with the Knicks in free agency after the 2018-19 season concludes.

Kerr told the media to "give him some space" ahead of Golden State's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

"We all have things that go on in our life. ... Sometimes you just want to curl up and you know, most of us of us are allowed to do that," Kerr said.

"But not in the NBA. Kevin has been unbelievable with the media since he's been here. He's always accountable and here. So he just doesn't feel like talking right now.

"We're functioning as a team, we're doing our thing, we're playing, he's coming in and competing and working at practice."

Durant – who arrived from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 – is averaging 27.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and six assists for the Warriors this season.

Golden State's 37-15 record is the best mark in the Western Conference. The Warriors have won three NBA championships in the last four seasons.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: EVE 0 - 2 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue