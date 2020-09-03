Steve Nash: I have Durant's confidence as Nets coach – that's important!

Steve Nash takes first head coach job with Nets



Nash, a two-time NBA MVP and Hall of Fame point guard as a player, was named as the new Nets head coach on Thursday, reportedly signing a four-year contract.

The move sees Nash again link up with Durant, who was at Golden State when the 46-year-old was a consultant to Steve Kerr on a team that won two titles.

Durant is yet to feature for Brooklyn due to the Achilles tear he suffered playing for the Warriors in the 2019 Finals ahead of his free agency move.

The 31-year-old was joined in making the move to the Nets by Irving, who plays in Nash's old position and is also familiar with the new appointment.

Nash told ESPN's The Undefeated: "[Durant] is one of the greatest players I've ever seen and to have his confidence is really important. There is a respect and admiration there for me.

OFFICIAL: The Brooklyn Nets have named Steve Nash as the 23rd head coach in the franchise’s NBA history. pic.twitter.com/SG8OoN3a8g — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 3, 2020

"For me and Ky, our relationship is important. He is the [point guard] and I'm the coach.

"I'm thrilled I get the opportunity to know him better and to understand him, how he plays and what he sees and to be here to help him refine his gifts."

Having said in the team's statement he had wanted to take the step into coaching "when the time was right", Nash added: "The coaching itch was always there.

"In a way, I kind of kept it to myself to give me the freedom of not being on the radar of coaching expectancy.

"I've always known in the back of my mind that I'd love to do it."