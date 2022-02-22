Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament: Anamika, Nitu enter quarterfinals

As per a Boxing Federation of India (BFI) media release received here, Nitu began the day's proceedings brilliantly against the Russian boxer Iuliia Chumgalakova and exhibited a skillful display to secure a dominating win by unanimous margin in the 48kg opener on Monday night.

Next in action, Anamika, too, looked in good touch during her 50kg preliminary bout as she defeated the local favourite Zlatislava Chukanova 4-1.

Nitu and Anamika will now take on Italy's Roberta Bonatti and Algeria's Roumaysa Boualem respectively in their Last-8 contests.

Earlier on the opening day, men's national champion Sumit Kundu was in terrific form, defeating 2021 World Championships silver medallist Dzhambulat Bizhamov.

Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament: Sumit stuns World Championship silver medallist, begins campaign in style

Playing his only second senior international tournament, Sumit, produced a flawless show to register a dominating 5-0 victory against his Russian opponent in the 75kg opening-round match.

Meanwhile, two other Indian boxers -- Akash Sangwan and Shiksha -- crashed out following similar 0-5 defeats in their respective matches. While Sangwan lost to German pugilist Deniel Krotter in the men's 67kg second round, Shiksha fell short against the reigning Asian champion Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan in the 54kg women's opening round bout.

The current youth world champion Arundhati Choudhary alongside national champion Rohit Mor and six other Indian boxers will begin their campaigns later on Tuesday (February 22) night at Europe's oldest international boxing tournament which has been witnessing thrilling action in presence of over 450 boxers from 36 countries around the world, including strong boxing nations such as Kazakhstan, Italy, Russia and France.

A 17-member Indian contingent, including seven men and 10 women, is participating at the on-gong tournament which is also the first exposure trip for Indian boxers this year.

The prestigious tournament will be played till February 27.

India won two medals in the last edition with Deepak Kumar and Naveen Boora securing silver and bronze respectively.