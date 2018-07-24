English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Lochte 'not aware' of anti-doping rule that led to ban

Posted By: OPTA
Ryan Lochte
Ryan Lochte insists he did not take a banned substance

London, July 24: Swimmer Ryan Lochte insists he was not aware of the anti-doping rule that prompted his 14-month ban.

Twelve-time Olympic medallist Lochte was found to have breached regulations after a photograph he posted on social media in May of himself receiving fluids intravenously prompted an investigation by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

The 33-year-old, who will be clear to return to competition in July 2019, highlighted no prohibited substances were involved and claims he has been penalised due to a rule he was unaware of.

"We received an IV infusion consisting of vitamins and B12. There were no prohibited substances in the infusion," Lochte said when addressing the media on Monday. "I had the IV as both Kayla and my son Caiden were sick.

"I posted a picture on my Instagram account of Kayla and I doing the vitamin infusions. I received an inquiry from USADA about what was in the IV. I fully co-operated with their request.

"What I did not know was that, even though I was not taking any banned substances from WADA and there was nothing that I was taking that was prohibited on the list, in WADA's rules you can't take more than 100ml of anything in an IV infusion.

"I was not aware of that. What I was taking was over 100ml.

"I've been swimming my whole life and I've been monitored by USADA for my entire competitive career. I've never taken a prohibited substance and I've never attempted to gain any advantage over my competition by putting anything illegal in my body.

"I would never do that. This is very serious to me. I would never intentionally violate any anti-doping rule.

"Unfortunately, although the rule is a newer rule and not as widely known as others, I should know better."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 199 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 0:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue