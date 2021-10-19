T20 World Cup, El Clasico, F1, MotoGP: The Super Sunday is here again!

Match point Quartararo and Doctor’s last dance

Just as an appetizer before the main course, the FIM MotoGP World Cup Championship resumes after a small break at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli with the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix which will start at 5.30pm IST.

It's gonna be a big weekend in MotoGP circles for two big reasons -- First, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) could lift the crown and become the first French premier class world champion, and second, it's the final dance on home turf for Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) as the icon prepares to hang up his racing leathers at the end of the season. That does guarantee one thing already, however: it's going to be another weekend that lives long in the memory. Make sure you don't miss a minute as MotoGP returns to Misano, with the lights out for Quartararo's first match point and the Doctor's last dance.

Post-Messi Clasico

And as the cricket match progresses, the biggest match of the calendar in Spanish League football - the El Clasico featuring arch-rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona - will start.

The match begins at 7.45pm IST at Real's home ground of Santiago Bernabeu and this will be the first El Clasico in the post Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo scenario which literally robs some off the sheen.

Battle of Reds!

Then at 9pm IST, another titanic clash takes place at Old Trafford in the English Premier League as Manchester United hosts Liverpool in a clash of the 'reds'. Both the title contenders will be keen to re-assert their supremacy as generally Premier League picks up intensity during the October-November months.

The same can be said of the Italian Serie A where table toppers Napoli take on title contenders AS Roma at 9.30 followed by the big game between defending champions Inter Milan and past masters Juventus which kicks off at 12.30 am IST (Monday, October 25), the same time when Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain locks horns with title rivals Marseille.

Lewis vs Max

The action concludes with the US Formula 1 Race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, which also starts at 12.30 am IST.

An exciting tussle is going on between Lewis Hamilton and Max Versteppen for top honours, especially after the British driver was left frustrated by Mercedes' decision to pit late during the Turkish Grand Prix, which helped the Dutchman take over the F1 championship lead in Istanbul. Hence the race in US will let us know as to which way the title is heading.