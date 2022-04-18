Table tennis player Vishwa Deenadayalan dies in road accident

The 18-year-old from Tamil Nadu was travelling in a car along with his three team-mates from Guwahati to Shillong when a 12-wheel trailer, coming from the opposite direction, ploughed through the road divider and hit the vehicle at Shangbangla and plunged into the gorge.

According to a release issued by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), the driver died on the spot, while Deenadayalan was declared brought dead by the doctors of Nongpoh Civil Hospital.

"Saddened to learn that Tamil Nadu paddler, Deenadayalan Vishwa passed away after an accident in Ri Bhoi District while on his way to Shillong to participate in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship in our State," Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted from his official handle.

Saddened to learn that Tamil Nadu paddler, Deenadayalan Vishwa passed away after an accident in Ri Bhoi District while on his way to Shillong to participate in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship in our State@ianuragthakur @KirenRijiju @mkstalin @CMOTamilnadu pic.twitter.com/sGvAc3eDhe — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 17, 2022

His team-mates -- Ramesh Santosh Kumar, Abinash Prasannaji Srinivasan and Kishore Kumar -- suffered severe injuries but are currently stable.

According to a PTI news agency report, that organisers of the championships had rushed them to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong for critical care. "The team of doctors attending to them said the boys were stable," the release said.

Deenadayalan's father and two of his family members arrived in Guwahati and his embalmed body will be flown to Chennai on Monday morning.

Deenadayalan, a promising player with several national ranking titles and international medals to his credit, was to represent India at the WTT Youth Contender at Linz, Austria, from April 27.

A product of Krishnaswamy TT Club in Anna Nagar, he had come in for praise from none other than Sharath Kamal. Deenadayalan's transition from cadet and sub-junior to junior section was steady.

He had won the cadet and sub-junior national titles also. The B.Com student of Loyola College won the Under-19 Boys title during the Dehra Dun National Ranking Tournament this January.