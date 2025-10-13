'Shan Masood, Captain of India...': Former South Africa captain makes massive Blunder On-Air in PAK vs SA Test in Lahore

Takeru Vows To Defeat Denis Puric, Eyes Rodtang Rematch At ONE 173 In Tokyo By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 12:19 [IST]

Japanese striking megastar Takeru Segawa is determined to secure a crucial victory on home soil and earn another shot at his biggest rival when he faces veteran Denis Puric at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on 16 November.

The 34-year-old "Natural Born Crusher" will clash with the 40-year-old Puric in a flyweight kickboxing bout inside Tokyo's iconic Ariake Arena, where the former multi-division K-1 Champion desperately needs to deliver a statement performance.

Takeru brings an impressive 44-5 striking record but suffered a devastating first-round knockout loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172 in March this year. The shocking defeat has fueled his motivation to return stronger and eventually secure a rematch with the Thai superstar.

Coincidentally, Rodtang will also feature at ONE 173, challenging legendary Nong-O Hama for the vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship. The former flyweight Muay Thai king remains arguably the biggest name in the sport today.

For Takeru, facing Puric represents the perfect opportunity to bounce back. The veteran pushed Rodtang to the limits in their 2024 kickboxing encounter, proving his elite-level skills and toughness against the world's best strikers.

"I feel like [Puric] is the perfect opponent for me. Watching his fight with Rodtang, I thought he was a complete fighter. But when it comes to mental strength and punching power, I believe I won't lose. In the end, I will win by KO in a striking exchange," Takeru said.

"I haven't been able to win in Japan since 2021. I haven't been able to show Japanese fans a victory, and that's been frustrating for me. Since coming to ONE, I haven't had consecutive wins yet. So this is definitely a fight I absolutely have to win."

The pressure is immense for Takeru, who hasn't secured back-to-back victories in ONE Championship and hasn't won on Japanese soil in over three years. The home crowd advantage at Ariake Arena provides the perfect stage for redemption.

However, beyond this immediate challenge, Takeru's ultimate goal remains crystal clear. The Japanese star signed with ONE Championship for one specific purpose, and that motivation continues to drive every aspect of his training and career decisions.

"My biggest motivation is to get revenge on Rodtang. Signing with ONE was to fight Rodtang. I want to face him again in the best condition possible," Takeru said.