Tawanchai vs Liu Mengyang, Nabil Anane Vs. Ilias Ennahachi Set For ONE Friday Fights 126

ONE Championship has revealed two blockbuster matchups featuring reigning ONE World Champions and a former titleholder. Tawanchai PK Saenchai will take on Liu Mengyang in a featherweight kickboxing clash, while Nabil Anane meets Ilias Ennahachi in a bantamweight kickboxing showdown.

On 26 September at ONE Friday Fights 126, ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai will begin his quest to achieve two-sport glory. The 26-year-old superstar came close to achieving that milestone but was knocked out by Masaaki Noiri in March.

Ever since his promotional debut, Tawanchai has been nothing short of extraordinary. After capturing Muay Thai gold in 2022, he has successfully defended his crown multiple times while climbing the kickboxing ranks.

Now, he faces Liu who stunned Noiri in his debut to make an instant impact in the division. The Chinese phenom later dropped a razor-close decision to Iranian power puncher Mohammad Siasarani. He will stop at nothing to secure a win against another iconic striking figure.

In another showdown, after nearly clearing out the division, ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Anane will make his kickboxing debut. The 21-year-old sensation faces a tough test in the big gloves against former flyweight king Ennahachi.

The 6-foot-4 superstar's ONE debut ended in a first-round knockout loss to Superlek. However, the setback ignited a fire in him, driving him to dismantle one veteran after the another.

Anane demolished five elite strikers before earning his interim World Title shot against knockout artist Nico Carrillo. Entering with all guns blazing, he claimed the belt in less than three minutes. Just two months later, he settled the score by defeating Superlek.

With his sights set on hold two divisional belts, Anane will be facing former ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion, who remains undefeated in ONE. What makes the Moroccan-Dutch striker special is that he was the first man in the organization to hand Superlek a loss.