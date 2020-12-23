English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tendulkar joins Nadal and Marin in Sevilla's 2020 campaign

By
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar is part of the Sevilla campaign which salutes sportsmen who rose despite adversities.

Bengaluru, December 23: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is set to feature in the Never Surrender 2020 Christmas campaign of La Liga club Sevilla FC.

The La Liga outfit recently relaunched its brand and a campaign which aims to strengthen the positioning of Never Surrender, a message that is undoubtedly part of the club's DNA, as well as its way of understanding and facing life.

The campaign features seven examples of Never Surrender as a key to success. The club wanted to focus on great sportsmen and women who have done their best without ever giving up in the face of the adversities of 2020.

All the chosen athletes have filled millions of people with joy and pride, surpassing themselves at every moment and making the impossible come true.

Tendulkar joins tennis great Rafael Nadal, badminton star Carolina Marin and newly-crowned MotoGP world champion Joan Mir in the campaign which salutes sportsmen who rose despite adversities

Other sporstmen include paralympic athlete Desire Vila, who overcame the amputation of her leg and now competes at the highest level and the Spanish handball team, who won the European Championship.

More YEARENDER 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 15:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More