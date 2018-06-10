English

Crawford dominates Horn to win WBO welterweight title

Jeff Horn (left) and Terence Crawford in action at MSG
Las Vegas, June 10: Terence Crawford outclassed Jeff Horn to win the WBO welterweight title in dominant fashion in Las Vegas Saturday (June 9).

Crawford – who moved up in weight for the fight – was in control from the outset at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The American (33-0) always looked in control before Horn went down in the ninth round, the fight stopped soon after to hand Crawford a technical knockout win.

Horn, defending his title and best known for his controversial win over Manny Pacquiao last year, never looked in Crawford's class.

Both fighters made a busy start, but it was Crawford landing the majority of the shots.

A fine start was capped by a dominant third round by Crawford, who was in complete control.

Horn (18-1-1) had few answers to Crawford, who landed a pair of big left hands in the fifth, as the Australian wrestled his opponent to try to slow him down.

Crawford almost ended the fight in the eighth, a huge left making Horn wobbly just before the bell.

It seemed only a matter of time before Crawford secured his win and it arrived in the ninth, Horn going down before the fight was stopped moments later.

Source: OPTA

    Read more about: boxing jeff horn terence crawford
    Story first published: Sunday, June 10, 2018, 9:30 [IST]
