Crawford knocks out Benavidez to retain title

Omaha, October 14: Terence Crawford retained his WBO welterweight title with a 12th-round knockout of Jose Benavidez in Omaha on Saturday (October 13).

Crawford (34-0) was dominant throughout at the CHI Health Center in his hometown, and his first defence of the title ended in victory in the final round.

The American was the aggressor from the outset, dictating to Benavidez, who suffered his first loss in 28 fights.

Crawford's decisive blow arrived with just seconds remaining, knocking out Benavidez with a huge uppercut.

Both fighters made a relatively tentative start – perhaps surprising given the animosity in the lead-up – but Crawford tried to dictate early with his jab.

Crawford's body shots were the main blows landed in the opening rounds and the American was becoming more aggressive as the fight wore on.

Benavidez – who continually shook his head to play down his opponent's shots – enjoyed his best round in the fourth, but Crawford responded, his speed giving him control of the bout.

Crawford's biggest punches were missing, but he continued to be the busier of the two fighters.

Benavidez struggled to land any meaningful combinations throughout, keeping his distance from Crawford.

Perhaps tiring, Benavidez retreated to the ropes for much of the 10th round as Crawford looked for a knockout blow.

And that arrived in the final minute, Crawford sending Benavidez to the canvas with a huge right uppercut, before the fight was stopped after another flurry of blows moments later.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 10:10 [IST]
