English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Crawford defends WBO title with ninth-round TKO against Kavaliauskas

By Matt Dorman
Egidijus Kavaliauskas and Terence Crawford

New York, December 15: Terence Crawford defended his WBO welterweight title with a ninth-round TKO of Egidijus Kavaliauskas at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (December 14).

The American steadied after an unconvincing start to drop the underdog three times and improve his record to 36-0.

Shaken after a heavy right in the third round, Crawford sent Kavaliauskas (21-1-1) to the floor amid a blistering exchange in a thrilling seventh round before moving in for the finish.

Crawford rattled the Lithuanian with a flurry of blows, dropped him with an uppercut and then landed a final right hook to end the bout.

The 32-year-old, fighting for the first time since beating Amir Khan in April, said he had no concerns after seemingly being knocked down in the third, which the referee ruled a slip.

"He caught me with a good shot," Crawford told ESPN. "I wasn't hurt by no means. I walked away from everything he did all night.

"I thought I'd entertain y'all for a little bit. He's a strong fighter, durable. I thought I'd give the crowd something to get excited about and cheer about."

Asked about his next opponent, Crawford said: "I've been saying I'll fight anybody. I've been saying that for I don't know how long. I don't really got to call out anybody.

"I fought my mandatory, because I had to. I'm not ducking anybody on the PBC side or on the Top Rank side of the platform. I want to fight the top guys, it's simple."

More TERENCE CRAWFORD News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 416, 217/9 (69.1) vs NZL 166
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: terence crawford wbo boxing new york
Story first published: Sunday, December 15, 2019, 11:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue