‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’ starts worldwide casting call for season 2

For Season 2, Sityodtong and his team will look for a new set of global candidates who can handle the grind that the first 16 participants went through in Season 1.

The official website for Season 2's casting application noted:

"As the ultimate business competition, this show is focused on a variety of real-world problems, business models, and industries to test IQ, EQ, strategic thinking, problem-solving, teamwork, character, and more."

"In addition, with ONE Championship being a sports property, we are looking for individuals who embrace health and fitness as part of their lifestyle."

Candidates should also be fluent in English, 25-45 years old, and have experience working in a fast-paced environment or owning a business.

They should also be able to commit to eight weeks of filming in the second half of 2022 and have a valid passport valid for at least six months from the date of expiration.

Aside from testing their fortitude, those selected will also gain limitless wisdom from the entrepreneur and life-long martial artist.

"As your mentor, I am going to teach you how to do good in the world by following your heart and chasing your dreams," Sityodtong explained in another Facebook post.

"Finally, I am also going to share the invaluable lessons and IP on how my team and I built one of Asia's hottest unicorns from scratch."

This show is the most challenging reality television program because it combines high-stakes physical and business challenges.

Each task will test the limits of the global bunch, be it through conquering their fears or working with others in completing business assignments.

Season 1 premiered in March 2021 and ended in June of the same year. It also became the first version of the show to stream on Netflix in over 150 countries.

Moreover, this version of the popular TV show won Best Non-Scripted Entertainment and Best Adaptation of an Existing Format at the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards.

The opening edition had 13 episodes featuring 16 candidates who competed for the US$250,000 job offer to directly work for Sityodtong at ONE's global headquarters in Singapore.

The same prize will be offered in Season 2, but the challenges will have a different twist. Interested individuals should visit onefc.com/theapprentice to apply.

Source: Media Release