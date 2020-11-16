The Masters: Imperious Johnson storms to historic Augusta triumph

Augusta, November 16: World number one Dustin Johnson rounded off a dominant week at Augusta National by claiming his maiden Masters crown.
Johnson finished on a record-breaking 20-under for the tournament, five strokes clear of nearest rivals Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im.
The 36-year-old took some time to relocate the imperious form he displayed during Saturday's bogey-free 65, dropping shots at four and five.
That wobble offered a reminder that Johnson had failed to convert on the previous four occasions he had held a 54-hole lead at a major.
Johnson closes in on win at Augusta
However, the 2016 U.S. Open winner stormed clear on the back nine, with an immaculate wedge to six feet on 15 setting up a third consecutive birdie - a successful putt that made him the first player in Masters history to reach 20-under.
