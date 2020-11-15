The Masters: Can Dustin Johnson finally turn a 54-hole major lead into a title?

The world number one carded a seven-under 65 at Augusta on Saturday to open up a four-stroke lead and be well-placed for a second major crown.

The 54-hole lead is the fifth of Johnson's major career, and he has failed to convert any of the previous four into victories.

Brooks Koepka took a jab at Johnson's major total during the US PGA Championship earlier this year. Johnson took a one-stroke lead into the final round at TPC Harding Park, before finishing tied for second behind Collin Morikawa.

Johnson has dominated on the PGA Tour since that event, winning the Northern Trust before four straight top-six finishes prior to the Masters.

But can the 23-time winner on the Tour turn another 54-hole lead into a second major title?

Johnson previously led after the third round at three U.S. Opens (2010, 2015 and 2018) and this year's US PGA. Aside from his implosion at Pebble Beach a decade ago, he finished in the top three at the other three.

The 2010 U.S. Open was the only other time in his career that Johnson has led by three shots or more heading into the final round of a major, but will the 2020 Masters be a different story?

With today's bogey-free 65, Dustin Johnson reaches 16 under and ties the 54-hole scoring record set by Jordan Spieth in 2015. #themasters pic.twitter.com/QFKhqSInqY — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 15, 2020

2010 U.S. Open

It fell apart quickly for Johnson 10 years ago. A three-stroke lead evaporated on the back of a triple bogey at the second hole and double bogey at the third, and he finished with six more bogeys in his round as Graeme McDowell went on to win by one. Johnson finished tied for eighth at five over. It represented the largest lead lost by a 54-hole leader at the U.S. Open since 2005, when Retief Goosen gave up a three-shot lead, and Michael Campbell capitalised.

2015 U.S. Open

Johnson entered the final round sharing a three-shot lead with Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Branden Grace. The big-hitting Johnson went to the final green with a chance to win his first major, facing a 12-foot eagle putt for victory. But he incredibly three-putted, handing Spieth the title. It was his ninth top-10 finish in 25 major starts.

2018 U.S. Open

At this stage already a U.S. Open champion, Johnson found himself in a familiar position after three rounds – in a four-way tie for the lead, this time alongside Koepka, Tony Finau and Daniel Berger. But Koepka's final-round 68 proved too good at Shinnecock Hills, Johnson's 70 enough for third place, behind the charging Tommy Fleetwood (63).

2020 US PGA Championship

A four-time major winner, Koepka questioned Johnson's tally before the final round in San Francisco, where the latter held a one-stroke lead. But Morikawa stole the show in the final round with a stunning six-under 64. It marked Johnson's fifth runner-up finish in a major and he became the first player to finish second at the US PGA in consecutive years since Jack Nicklaus (1964-65).