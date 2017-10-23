Three Mixed Team Finals to set the ball rolling at the ISSF World Cup Final

New Delhi, October 23: Competitions of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun are set to get underway on Tuesday (October 24) at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, with three Mixed Team Finals scheduled on day one.

A total of 25 teams, eight in the Mixed Team 10M Air Rifle and 10M Air Pistol events and nine in the Mixed Team Trap event will fight for the first ever ISSF titles given out in Mixed Team events.

India has two teams who have qualified, one each in the Rifle and Pistol events. Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu will represent India in the Mixed Team Pistol while Deepak Kumar and Meghana Sajjanar will look to get India a medal in the Air Rifle event.

The 10M Mixed Team Pistol will be the first final of the day and qualification rounds begin early on a long and packed day one. The day concludes with the Trap Mixed Team final.

Day 1 Schedule: (all times IST)

9:00-9:50: 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team

9:00-12:30: Trap Mixed Team

11:00: Final 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team

11:00-11:50: 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team

13:00: Final 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team

15:00: Final Trap Mixed Team