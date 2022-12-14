Three Potential Opponents For ONE Double Champion Anatoly Malykhin

"Sladkiy" became a two-division World Champion in the main event of ONE Fight Night 5 by demolishing previously undefeated superstar Reinier de Ridder inside one round to add the ONE Light Heavyweight World Title to his interim heavyweight strap.

The Russian powerhouse now reigns over two divisions, which means he will have plenty of suitors when it comes time to book his next fight.

Here are three contenders that Malykhin could face over the next 12 months:

Arjan Bhullar

The obvious first choice for Malykhin is be heavyweight titleholder Arjan Bhullar. "Singh" has been inactive since claiming the strap with a win over Filipino legend Brandon Vera in April 2021 due to a combination of injury and contract disputes.

If Bhullar returns to the Circle, a showdown with interim king Malykhin would clear up the heavyweight title picture once and for all.

Marcus Almeida

If Bhullar fails to return to action, however, the next contender in line could well be Marcus Almeida.

"Buchecha" has been an absolute freight train since making his debut in 2021, dispatching all four of his opponents inside the first round.

The 17-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion would be a huge test for any heavyweight in the world, and he might just be the next World Title challenger in the ever-growing division.

Amir Aliakbari

Amir Aliakbari rocketed into World Title contention at ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks a couple of weeks ago, thanks to his one-round destruction of former heavyweight king Vera.

In beating such a high-profile opponent, Aliakbari made it two-straight wins in the Circle, successfully correcting the bumpy start he suffered at the start of his ONE tenure.

The Greco-Roman wrestling World Champion would be another intriguing test for Malykhin, and the timelines would line up perfectly, given that both have fought and won on the same weekend.

