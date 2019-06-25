English

Three takeaways from 2019 NBA awards

By
Shaquillle Oneal
Shaquille O'Neal, who hosted the NBA awards made it a point to use his larger-than-life personality to amp up the crowd.

Los Angeles, June 25: The 2019 NBA awards took place on Monday, and some of the biggest names in sports were honoured.

Current NBA players, basketball legends and others received recognition for their efforts on and off the court.

Here are three takeaways from the 2019 NBA Awards:

There were no real surprises

Monday's events went like most people expected them to.

The players that were supposed to win did just that, so there were not any shocking reactions.

The best the NBA had to offer were simply dominant in their respective categories.

TNT tried to mix things up

Shaquille O'Neal hosted the NBA awards and TNT made it a point to use his larger-than-life personality to amp up the crowd.

The 7-1 Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers icon, actor and analyst danced, sang and was even replaced by an imposter for a few minutes. It was interesting to say the least.

The coverage probably lasted a little bit too long, but at least there was an effort to make it entertaining.

Giannis was emotional for first MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo clearly appreciated winning such a prestigious award. He broke into tears while delivering his acceptance speech.

The Milwaukee Bucks star entered the league as a raw, lanky teen as the 15th overall pick in 2013. In just six seasons, he developed his skills and became the MVP.

Antetokounmpo is now part of an elite group.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 10:20 [IST]
