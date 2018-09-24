Snead's record in sight – Tiger Woods' 80 PGA Tour wins

The 14-time major champion claimed a two-stroke victory at East Lake for his first triumph since 2013.

Woods moved onto 80 PGA Tour wins, closing in on Sam Snead's record of 82.

We take a look at his victories.

1996 Las Vegas Invitational Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic

1997 Mercedes Championships Masters GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic Motorola Western Open

1998 BellSouth Classic

1999 Buick Invitational Memorial Tournament Motorola Western Open US PGA Championship NEC Invitational National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney Tour Championship American Express Championship

2000 Mercedes Championships AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am Bay Hill Invitational Memorial Tournament U.S. Open The Open US PGA Championship NEC Invitational Bell Canadian Open

2001 Bay Hill Invitational The Players Championship Masters Memorial Tournament NEC Invitational

2002 Bay Hill Invitational Masters U.S. Open Buick Open American Express Championship

2003 Buick Invitational Match Play Championship Bay Hill Invitational Western Open American Express Championship

2004 Match Play Championship

2005 Buick Invitational Ford Championship at Doral Masters The Open NEC Invitational American Express Championship

2006 Buick Invitational Ford Championship at Doral The Open Buick Invitational US PGA Championship Bridgestone Invitational Deutsche Bank Championship American Express Championship

A special victory for @TigerWoods. For many reasons. pic.twitter.com/V8UjQwjRoJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 24, 2018

2007 Buick Invitational CA Championship Wachovia Championship Bridgestone Invitational US PGA Championship BMW Championship Tour Championship

2008 Buick Invitational Match Play Championship Arnold Palmer Invitational U.S. Open

2009 Arnold Palmer Invitational Memorial Tournament AT&T National Buick Open Bridgestone Invitational BMW Championship

2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational Memorial Tournament AT&T National

2013 Farmers Insurance Open Cadillac Championship Arnold Palmer Invitational The Players Championship Bridgestone Invitational

2018 Tour Championship