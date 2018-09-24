Snead's record in sight – Tiger Woods' 80 PGA Tour wins

Atlanta, September 24: Tiger Woods ended his wait for an 80th PGA Tour title with his win at the Tour Championship on Sunday (September 23).
The 14-time major champion claimed a two-stroke victory at East Lake for his first triumph since 2013.
Woods moved onto 80 PGA Tour wins, closing in on Sam Snead's record of 82.
We take a look at his victories.
No. 80 was worth the wait.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/NbO6s2KHwv— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 23, 2018
1996 Las Vegas Invitational Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic
1997 Mercedes Championships Masters GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic Motorola Western Open
1998 BellSouth Classic
1999 Buick Invitational Memorial Tournament Motorola Western Open US PGA Championship NEC Invitational National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney Tour Championship American Express Championship
2000 Mercedes Championships AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am Bay Hill Invitational Memorial Tournament U.S. Open The Open US PGA Championship NEC Invitational Bell Canadian Open
80. 🏆— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 24, 2018
Count 'em.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/sg4gMoiHoS
2001 Bay Hill Invitational The Players Championship Masters Memorial Tournament NEC Invitational
2002 Bay Hill Invitational Masters U.S. Open Buick Open American Express Championship
2003 Buick Invitational Match Play Championship Bay Hill Invitational Western Open American Express Championship
2004 Match Play Championship
Number of wins for @TigerWoods:— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 23, 2018
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/6b2bJj161r
2005 Buick Invitational Ford Championship at Doral Masters The Open NEC Invitational American Express Championship
2006 Buick Invitational Ford Championship at Doral The Open Buick Invitational US PGA Championship Bridgestone Invitational Deutsche Bank Championship American Express Championship
A special victory for @TigerWoods.
For many reasons. pic.twitter.com/V8UjQwjRoJ— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 24, 2018
2007 Buick Invitational CA Championship Wachovia Championship Bridgestone Invitational US PGA Championship BMW Championship Tour Championship
2008 Buick Invitational Match Play Championship Arnold Palmer Invitational U.S. Open
2009 Arnold Palmer Invitational Memorial Tournament AT&T National Buick Open Bridgestone Invitational BMW Championship
2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational Memorial Tournament AT&T National
2013 Farmers Insurance Open Cadillac Championship Arnold Palmer Invitational The Players Championship Bridgestone Invitational
2018 Tour Championship
HE'S DONE IT! 🏆@TigerWoods has earned his 80th win in storybook fashion at the @PlayoffFinale.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/P03HlMe0uI— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 23, 2018