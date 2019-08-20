English
Tiger Woods not ruling out playing at Presidents Cup

By Opta
Tiger Woods

New York, August 20: United States captain Tiger Woods has not ruled out playing at the Presidents Cup, saying the final decision would be his.

Woods will lead USA against the International team in Melbourne in December as they chase an eighth straight Presidents Cup win.

Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson headline a star-studded USA outfit, but Woods may yet choose himself as a captain's pick.

"My job as the captain is to put together the best team possible and try and put together the best 12 guys," the 15-time major champion told reporters on Monday (August 19).

"That's what I'm trying to do. We'll be going through the whole process of having open communication with our top eight guys and my vice-captains.

"That is something that we will certainly talk about, whether I should play or not play. Ultimately, it's going to be my call whether I do play or not as the captain.

"But I want to have all of their opinions before that decision is made."

Woods has struggled since winning the Masters in April, missing two cuts and withdrawing from the Northern Trust as he failed to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship.

He finished 13th in the Presidents Cup standings for USA, behind the eight qualified players – Koepka, Thomas, Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar and Bryson DeChambeau – and Tony Finau, Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed.


Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 6:10 [IST]
