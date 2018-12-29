Wiggins booed by Timberwolves fans after missing late free throws

Wiggins missed two free throws that could have tied or given Minnesota the lead with less than two minutes remaining in overtime.

The 2015 NBA Rookie of the Year then missed another free throw with under five seconds to play to knot up the score in Minnesota.

Wiggins was then unceremoniously booed by the home fans at the Target Center in Minnesota.

"That's fans for you," Wiggins told The Athletic after the game. "We've got some s***** fans and we've got some good fans. That's just how it works."

Wiggins went five of 14 from the floor in the game and five for 12 from the free-throw line for 16 points against the Hawks.

The 23-year-old is now shooting 75 per cent from the charity stripe this season and is 13 for 25 from the spot over his last three games.

Minnesota are 16-19 this season with seven losses in their last 10 games.