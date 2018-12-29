English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Wiggins booed by Timberwolves fans after missing late free throws

By Opta
Andrew Wiggins
Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins was unceremoniously booed by his own fans at the Target Center in Minnesota.

New York, December 29: Minnesota Timberwolves fans were not pleased with Andrew Wiggins, booing the star guard following Friday's 123-120 overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Wiggins missed two free throws that could have tied or given Minnesota the lead with less than two minutes remaining in overtime.

The 2015 NBA Rookie of the Year then missed another free throw with under five seconds to play to knot up the score in Minnesota.

Wiggins was then unceremoniously booed by the home fans at the Target Center in Minnesota.

"That's fans for you," Wiggins told The Athletic after the game. "We've got some s***** fans and we've got some good fans. That's just how it works."

Wiggins went five of 14 from the floor in the game and five for 12 from the free-throw line for 16 points against the Hawks.

The 23-year-old is now shooting 75 per cent from the charity stripe this season and is 13 for 25 from the spot over his last three games.

Minnesota are 16-19 this season with seven losses in their last 10 games.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue