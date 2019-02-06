English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Harris traded to 76ers in blockbuster deal - reports

By Opta
Los Angeles Clippers star Tobias Harris
Los Angeles Clippers star Tobias Harris

New York, February 6: The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed a blockbuster trade for Los Angeles Clippers star Tobias Harris ahead of Thursday's deadline, according to reports.

According to ESPN, the Clippers will receive Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, the Sixers' 2020 first-round pick, the Miami Heat's 2021 first-round pick, and Philly's 2021 and 2023 second-round picks.

In return, the Sixers will acquire Harris as well as Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott.

The bold move would leave the Sixers with one of the strongest line-ups in a wide-open Eastern Conference, with Harris joining Ben Simmons, J.J. Redick, Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid in Philly.

Speaking before Tuesday's 119-107 loss to the Toronto Raptors, head coach Brett Brown said general manager Elton Brand was working on deals but there were no guarantees of movement.

"Right now there are things going on as far as communications go with a lot of teams," he said.

"Anything that shakes out, I don't know. I would not be telling the truth if you say something is incredibly imminent.

"Unless I don't know something. And by and large Elton does his job and when things come up that I do need to know, he advises me.

"As it sits, there is no conversation that we've had about anything imminent."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue