Tokyo 2020: 50KM Race Walk; India's Gurpreet Singh pulls out midway due to cramps

At halfway point of 25km, Gurpreet was in the 49th position with the time of 2:01:54 when the gruelling heat and humidity took a heavy toll on his body.

As per ANI news agency report, Gurpreet went on to race completed almost 35kms before deciding to pull out of the event.

#Tokyo2020 #Olympics#TeamIndia #Athletics Men's 50km Race walk

🇮🇳 Gurpreet Singh failed to finish the race.

He dropped out after competing for around 35Km as he was cramping due to the gruelling heat and humidity.



🇵🇱Dawid Tomala🥇

🇩🇪Jonathan Hilbert🥈

🇨🇦Evan Dunfee🥉 pic.twitter.com/S0DzbZB3v2 — Sathish Kumar (@sathishraina348) August 6, 2021

Earlier on Thursday (August 5), India's KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, and Rahul Rohilla had a disappointing show in the men's 20KM Race Walk as they were not able to finish even in the top ten.

At the Sapporo Odori Park, with a time of 1:25:07) Sandeep finished 23rd while Rahul (1:32:06) and Irfan (1:34:41) finished at the 47th and 52nd respectively.

Italy's Massimo Stano won the gold medal while Japan's Koki Ikeda clinched the silver and his compatriot Toshikazu Yamanishi settled for bronze.