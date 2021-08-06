English
Tokyo 2020: 50KM Race Walk; India's Gurpreet Singh pulls out midway due to cramps

By

Bengaluru, August 6: Gurpreet Singh, India's sole contestant in the 50KM Race Walk at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, dropped out midway through the event due to severe cramps.

At halfway point of 25km, Gurpreet was in the 49th position with the time of 2:01:54 when the gruelling heat and humidity took a heavy toll on his body.

As per ANI news agency report, Gurpreet went on to race completed almost 35kms before deciding to pull out of the event.

Earlier on Thursday (August 5), India's KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, and Rahul Rohilla had a disappointing show in the men's 20KM Race Walk as they were not able to finish even in the top ten.

At the Sapporo Odori Park, with a time of 1:25:07) Sandeep finished 23rd while Rahul (1:32:06) and Irfan (1:34:41) finished at the 47th and 52nd respectively.

Italy's Massimo Stano won the gold medal while Japan's Koki Ikeda clinched the silver and his compatriot Toshikazu Yamanishi settled for bronze.

Story first published: Friday, August 6, 2021, 10:19 [IST]
