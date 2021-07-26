Tokyo 2020: Boxer Ashish Kumar bows out of Olympics after defeat to Erbieke Tuoheta

After impressive opening two rounds, Tuoheta in the blue corner defeated Ashish in the red corner, 5-0 in the round of 32 match at the Kokugikan Arena.

China's Touheta took the first round 5-0, and Ashish was put on the back foot straight away. A similar fate was in store in the next round, and hence chances of progressing to the next round looked slim for the Indian.

Although he earned 10 points from all five judges, Ashish was not able to come back in the final round, and he had to bow out of the Olympics. The defeat also made him the third Indian boxer to make an early exit from the Tokyo Olympics.

On Saturday (July 24), Vikas Krishnan lost his round of 32 match in the men's welterweight category, while similar fate also awaited Manish Kumar on Sunday (July 25) as he lost his round of 32 bout in the lightweight categaory.

However, veteran Mary Kom brought some joy for Indian boxin on Sunday (July 25) after she stormed into the Round of 16 of women's flyweight category by defeating Miguelina Garcia of the Dominican Republic in the round of 32.

Mary Kom, who defeated Miguelina 4-1, will face Colombia's Ingrit Valencia in the round of 16 bout on Thursday (July 29).

Meanwhile, Lovlina Borgohain, Amit Phangal, Pooja Rani, Satish Kumar and Simranjit Kaur are set to be in action in the coming days for bouts in their respecive category.