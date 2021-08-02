Tokyo 2020: Dutee Chand bows out of contention in 200M

Earlier, Dutee had missed out on qualification for 100M final as well.

The 25-year-old clocked her season best timing of 23.85 to finish seventh in Heats 4 race.

But that could earn Dutee only a 38th overall finish as she bowed out of semifinal contention.

The women's 200M final will be held on Tuesday (August 3) at 6.20PM.

This is Dutee's second disappointing show in Tokyo 2020 after finising seventh in the women's 100M Heats, where also she failed to make it to the semifinals.

Dutee's time of 11.54sec at Japan's National Stadium, way below her personal best of 11.17sec.

Dutee had made the Tokyo 2020 cut for both 100M and 200M races via the World Rankings quota.

22 spots were available in 100M and 15 spots in 200M via the World Rankings route. Dutee's overall position of world No. 44 in 100M and world No. 51 in 200M were well within the ranks to make her eligible to fly to Tokyo.

It may be recalled that Dutee had failed in her last race to secure a direct Olympic qualification spot after finishing a disappointing fourth in the women's 100M final at the 60th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships.

Dutee had scripted a new national record in the women's 100M with a time of 11.17sec at the Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 4 in Patiala.

However she missed the Olympic qualification time by just 0.02sec before making it through the World Rankings route.

Indian athletes have had a disappointing outing at Tokyo 2020 so far.

Barring discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, who made it to the finals of the women's event, none of the Indian athletes have made an impression at Tokyo 2020.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who is India's one of the medal hopes will be seen in action on Wednesday (August 4).