Tokyo 2020: Gardiner creates history for Bahamas

Colombia's Anthony Jose Zambrano won silver in 44.08sec while Grenada's Kirani James, the London 2012 champion and Rio 2016 silver medallist had to settle for the bronze medal in 44.19sec.

Gardiner's victory extended his dominance of the one-lap event over the past four years.

What a podium 🤩



🥇 @_SpeedyStevie 43.85

🥈 @AZambrano400 44.08

🥉 @Kirani_James 44.19



Gardiner becomes the first Bahamian man to win an individual #Olympics gold in any sport.



James completes his set of Olympic medals and adds bronze to his London 2012 🥇 and Rio 2016 🥈 pic.twitter.com/2zHCMgI0zm — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 5, 2021

The Bahamian has not lost a 400M race that he has completed since taking a silver medal behind South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk at the London 2017 World Championships.

Leaving aside three races where he did not finish due to injury, Gardiner has been unbeaten in 20 of 23 starts since that 2017 loss.

Gardiner's victory also raises the prospect of an Olympic double for Bahamas at the 400M in Tokyo with 2016 gold medallist Shaunae Miller-Uibo running in the women's final on Friday (August 6).

Gardiner's gold medal was never really in doubt as he waited patiently before surging smoothly into the lead off the final bend.

Once in front there was only going to be one winner and Gardiner motored home in his fastest time of 2021.

But as Gardiner celebrated his four-year unbeaten streak, there was disappointment for US hope Michael Norman, who set off quickly before fading down the home stretch and eventually finishing in fifth behind fourth-placed compatriot Michael Cherry.

Doha gold glitters more

At the Doha 2019 World Championships, Gardiner had clocked 43.48 - placing him sixth on the all-time list --- enroute to clinching the yellow metal, with James ending up fifth.

But Gardiner's gold was more glittering in Doha as it crowned a story of human triumph - fundraising efforts having helped to make it possible for a Bahaman team to attend the World Championships following the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian upon the Caribbean island.

(With inputs from Agencies)