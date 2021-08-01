Tokyo 2020: Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza drops to 22nd after cross-country round

Mirza, who is India's only equestrian at the Olympics in over two decades, was placed 9th after incurring 28.00 penalty points in dressage round on Friday (July 30).

Mirza, atop of Seigneur Medicott, picked up 11.20 time penalties after the cross country round in the challenging Sea Forest Cross Country Course in the individual eventing competition, taking his total points to 39.20.

In the equestrian eventing cross country individual, a participant has to complete the course within 7 minutes 45 seconds to avoid incurring time penalties. The lower the penalty points count, the higher the rider ends up on the table.

Mirza and Seigneur started a bit late owing to a technical issue and finished the cross country run in just over 8 minutes,which saw Mirza incur a time penalty of 11.20 points..

Mirza has one more event to go - show jumping - and he has to finish in the top 25 to qualify for the eventing individual jumping final.

Great Britain's Oliver Townend currently sits at the top of the standings, having incurred no time penalties on the course on Sunday (August 1), with 23.60 points riding atop of Ballaghmore Class.

The Brit's compatriot Laura Collett, atop of London 52, also cleared the course with no penalties, finishing third overall with 25.80 points.

Meawhile Germany's Julia Krajewski and his horse Amande de B'Neville, occupy the second place after incurring 0.40 penalty points, finishing with 25.60 points overall after the cross-country round.

(With PTI inputs)