Tokyo 2020: IOC chief Bach hopes Games will provide light at the end of the tunnel

Speaking at the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony at the National Stadium that mixed a wonderful display of Japanese culture with sombre reminders of the struggles the world has faced amid the dreadly coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Bach delivered a message of solidarity.

It was the global health crisis that led to the postponement of the Games a year ago and so very nearly curtailed the Olympics altogether.

"Today is a moment of hope, yes it is very different from all we imagined but let us cherish this moment, finally the athletes from 205 National Olympic Committees and the IOC Olympic Refugee team living together under the athletes village," Bach said.

"This is the unifying message of sport. This gives us all hope for our journey together, we can only be here together because of our gracious hosts the Japanese people to who we would like to show all our appreciation and respect.

"What is true for the perseverance of the Japanese people is also true for you my fellow Olympic athletes, you had to face great challenges on your Olympic journey. Like all of us you were living through great uncertainty through the pandemic, you did not know when you could train again, if you could see your coach tomorrow, if your team-mates would be with you for the next competition, you did not even know if this competition would take place at all," he added.

There has been a strong anti-Olympics stance among those in Japan and further afield, with many fearful that the arrival of throngs of media, officials and athletes from all over the world would lead to increased coronavirus infection numbers.

But, on a hot and humid night in the Japanese capital, Bach remained as defiant as ever that Tokyo 2020 will provide a moment of unity.

"You struggled, you persevered, you never gave up. And today you are making your Olympic dream come true, you are true Olympic athletes.

"You inspired us, the IOC and entire Olympic community, you inspired us to fight like you and for you to make this moment possible, this is why I would like to offer my sincere thanks to all the Olympic communities, federations, and rights and broadcasting holders for standing together with us.

"Billions of people around the globe will be glued to their screens, sending you their enthusiasm, their energy and cheering you on.

"The lesson we learned is we need more solidarity, more solidarity among societies and more solidarity within societies. Solidarity means much more than just respect on non-discrimination.".

