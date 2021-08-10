Tokyo 2020 recap: Four best athletes

Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj became a hero in India as he claimed his country's first Olympic medal in athletics and a gold at that.
The 23-year-old led the javelin final from start to finish. With his first throw, he hurled the spear 87.03M, a distance that would prove good enough for the gold medal. However he found, even more power on his second attempt (87.58M) and no-one could match him.
Elaine Thompson-Herah
The Jamaican proved yet again that she is the queen of track after clinching a hat-trick of gold medals including the sprint double to take her overall tally in Olympics to five following her sprint double at Rio 2016.
Having already taken out the 100 and 200M in the individual races at Tokyo 2020, Thompson-Herah combined with the legendary Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Briana Williams and Shericka Jackson to take the gold in 4x100M relay in a blistering 41.02sec, the second-fastest time ever run.
Lamont Marcell Jacobs
The Italian stunned the field claimed an historic gold medal in men's 100M final, the blue riband event of Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
The first from his nation to reach the final at the Games, Jacobs won in a time of 9.80sec, breaking the European record he set in the semifinal. It was double delight for Jacobs, who was also later part of Italy's 4x100 Relay winning quartet.
Sydney McLaughlin
The American youngster, who was the pre-race favourite, broke her own world record to take 400M hurdles gold in 51.46sec.
The 22-year-old had recently broken the 400M hurdles record when she won the US Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon in 51.90sec, becoming the first woman to finish the event in under 52sec and had set her eyes firmly on an Olympic gold, which she did in some style.
Her feat was one of the three new records broken during Tokyo 2020.