Tokyo 2020: Rowers Arjun and Arvind qualify for lightweight double sculls final B

The Indian pair Arjun and Arvind clocked 6:24.41 to finish last in the six-team semifinal A/B 2 to enter Final B in which the last three teams of both the six-team field semi-finals will participate.

Joining India in that final will be Poland, Canada, Norway, Spain and Ukraine. Final B is scheduled to take place on Thursday (July 29) at 5.20 AM IST.

In the semi-final A/B 2, Ireland topped the charts with a timimg of 6:05.33 while Italy came second with 6:07.70. Ireland also created the world's best time with that timing in the semifinal. Belgium was the other team that qualified for the medal event alongside the top two.

In the semi-final A/B 1, Germany topped the charts with a timing of 6:07.33, while Uruguay and Czech Republic claimed the second and third spots respectively to reach the Final A, which is medal event.

While Arjun assumes the role of the bower, Arvind is the team's stroker. The duo had finished fifth, with a timing of 6:40.33 in the six-team field in their heats on Saturday (July 24) to advance to the repechage, in which they clocked 6:51.36 to finish in the third place on Sunday (July 25) to qualify for the semifinals.