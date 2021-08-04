Tokyo 2020: Sydney McLaughlin in a class of her own

Recent record
McLaughlin had recently broken the 400M hurdles record when she won the US Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon in 51.90sec, becoming the first woman to finish the event in under 52sec and het set her eyes firmly on an Olympic gold.
Reigning Olympic and world champion Dalilah, her chief rival, was the one who stood between her and the top of the podium.
Mind boggling
But it is all done and dusted now now as just 24 hours after a historic race in the men's 400M hurdles, the women's final too resulted in a similarly mind-boggling outcome with McLaughlin reigning supreme in record time to clinch the yellow metal.
The American followed up Karsten Warholm's world record feats in the men's equivalent event on Tuesday.
Warlhom's record
Just 24 hours early, the 400M men's hurdles final at Tokyo 2020 went in history as one of the greatest races in athletics history.
Norwegian Warlholm broke the world record with 45.94M to win one of the most highly anticipated showdowns of the Olympic Games.
Encore
It was kind of an encore in the women's final as McLaughlin also set a new record, stopping the clock at 51.46 - a time which, up until 1970, would have bettered the world record in the 400M flat.
Dalilah was rewarded with a lifetime best of 51.58 and Bol claimed the European record with 52.03.