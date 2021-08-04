Tokyo 2020: Sydney McLaughlin in a class of her own

Mirroring what happened in the men's event, Dalilah Muhammad finished second in 51.58, well inside McLaughlin's previous world record of 51.90, and Femke Bol of the Netherlands was third in an area record of 52.03 - faster than Muhammad's world record (52.16) that stood until June.

McLaughlin, drawn in lane four, had Femke (lane five) and Dalilah (lane seven) in her sights the entire way.

Tokyo 2020: McLaughlin breaks own world record to win women's 400M hurdles

Dalilah, the defending champion and world champion, set off at a ferocious pace, essentially challenging her rivals to go with her.

And that they did. Dalilah held a slight lead throughout, clearing each barrier just a fraction of a second before Femke and McLaughlin.

As the stagger unwound on the home straight, Dalilah's one-metre advantage over McLaughlin became more apparent, but the 21-year-old was still unable to make a dent on the long-time leader.

The final barrier proved pivotal. Both women made some minor adjustments in order to negotiate it, Dalilah shortening her stride and McLaughlin lengthening hers.

By the time they touched down on the other side of the barrier, McLaughlin had moved into top gear and started to edge ahead.

Recent record McLaughlin had recently broken the 400M hurdles record when she won the US Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon in 51.90sec, becoming the first woman to finish the event in under 52sec and het set her eyes firmly on an Olympic gold. Reigning Olympic and world champion Dalilah, her chief rival, was the one who stood between her and the top of the podium. Mind boggling But it is all done and dusted now now as just 24 hours after a historic race in the men's 400M hurdles, the women's final too resulted in a similarly mind-boggling outcome with McLaughlin reigning supreme in record time to clinch the yellow metal. The American followed up Karsten Warholm's world record feats in the men's equivalent event on Tuesday. Warlhom's record Just 24 hours early, the 400M men's hurdles final at Tokyo 2020 went in history as one of the greatest races in athletics history. Norwegian Warlholm broke the world record with 45.94M to win one of the most highly anticipated showdowns of the Olympic Games.