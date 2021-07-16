Tokyo 2020: USA-Australia Olympics warm-up game cancelled amid COVID fears

The two sides were due to meet for the second time this week as part of their preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The cancellation comes after USAB confirmed on Thursday (July 15) that two players had entered health and safety protocols.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal had been ruled out of the Olympics after entering protocols, while Jerami Grant was also placed under protocols, as a precautionary measure.

Team USA are still scheduled to play Spain in Las Vegas on Sunday in their final preparation game before flying for Tokyo on Monday.

Out of an abundance of caution, the USA Men's National Team exhibition versus Australia on Friday has been cancelled. The USA Women's National Team's matchup with Australia will be played at 2:30 PM ET on NBCSN. — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 16, 2021

USA's opening game at the Tokyo Olympics is on July 25 against France, while Australia commence their Games campaign on the same day against Nigeria.

Australia had shocked USA 91-83 on Tuesday, following their upset defeat to Nigeria on Monday.