Tokyo-bound Fouaad Mirza announces equine teammate

oi-Chitrangada Dc

Bengaluru, July 1: Tokyo-bound equestrian rider, Fouaad Mirza, ticked the final MER (Minimum Eligibility Requirement) fulfilment box and sealed his spot in the Tokyo Olympics with a sharp show. With the Olympics close to a month away, Fouaad announced his equine partner - Dajara 4.



Embassy Group sponsored four horses out of which 2 horses qualified for the Olympics - Dajara 4 and Seigneur Medicott. The equestrian sport is strongly bound by the relationship a rider shares with his horse, this develops in being together over years of their training, upkeep, health, and wellness. Both horses have tremendous ability, but after weighing their strengths and their weaknesses, Dajara 4 was chosen as she is in great form.



Dajara 4, a Bay Holsteiner mare foaled in 2011 by Carrico out of Laquita by Caretino 2 has competed 23 times and won 5 times. She is a very exciting prospect and was purchased in 2019 by the Embassy Group. Shortly after she went on to win a CCI3*S in Strzegom. She was campaigned only 5 times in 2020 due to the season being curtailed by Covid19. She returned to competition in Montelibretti in February with a solid performance to finish 5th. She finished 3rd in a CCI4*L in Baborowko, Poland and followed it up with a 2nd place finish in a CCI4*S in one of the legs of the FEI Nations Cup in Strzegom, Poland.



Dajara 4 and Bangalore born Mirza will be spending seven days in quarantine before and after reaching Tokyo, in a secured bio-bubble. The horse will also be accompanied by Johanna Pohonen (Groom), Dr. Grigorios Maleas (Veterinarian) and Veronica Sinz (Physiotherapist)



An enthusiastic Fouaad Mirza said, "As you work together over years, you develop trust and a relationship with the horse. The long hours we spend in the stable around the horses feeding them and nurturing them, helps build a great bond. It was a difficult decision to choose between Dajara 4 and Seigneur Medicott, both are great horses and are champion breeds. We saw that Dajara 4 was in fantastic form and understood the pressure that comes with performing at a world stage. This led us to taking the very difficult call of choosing Dajara 4."



He further added, "I have been lucky enough to have horses to choose from and world class coaches, this has been possible because of Jitu Virwani and Embassy, who have been instrumental in propelling the sport in India and putting India on the global map. Qualifying at the Olympics after two decades is a testament to their support and commitment."



Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications