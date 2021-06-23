Tokyo-bound Manika Batra receives second shot of Covid-19 vaccine

O Wednesday, Batra took her second dose of the Covid vaccine at Kamala Nehru Hospital in Pune. The hospital is a dedicated vaccination centre for athletes who are participating in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. After taking her shot, the 26-year-old, who is now fully vaccinated, said, "I will give my 100% in the Olympics."

Batra has been the face of Indian table tennis since her gold winning campaign in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. After historic outings in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, Batra will look to hold on to her nerves and win a medal on the biggest stage.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is not set to begin on July 23 and conclude on August 8.

Last month, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said that all Tokyo-bound athletes and officials have recieved their first Covid-19 vaccine and they will get the second shots as well before departing for the multi-sporting spectacle.

The IOC has not made vaccination mandatory for participation in the Games but president Thomas Bach had said he believes more than 80 per cent of people inside the Athletes' Village will be vaccinated.