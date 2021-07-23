Where to Watch Tokyo Olympics: Broadcasters, TV Channel List, Timing, Live Streaming Online Details

Although the broadcast of the events start with the opening ceremony, softball and football matches alongside archery have already got underway in Tokyo.

The event will see 11000 athletes from 206 countries vying for honours across 33 events, while India too will have a big contingent of 119 sportspersons across disciplines in action for the Games that will close on August 8.

Tokyo 2020: India's full schedule, time in IST, at the Summer Olympics from July 23 to August 8

Here is all you need to know about the date, time and telecast information for Tokyo 2020 in India:

When does Tokyo 2020 start and end?

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics starts on July 23 and ends on August 8.

What time do the events of Tokyo 2020 start and end?

The events start at 9 AM Local Time and will go on till 11 PM Local Time. Due to time difference the events will start in India at 5:30 AM IST and go on till 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Tokyo 2020 events in India?

Sony Sports Network are the broadcasters of Tokyo 2020 in India and you can watch events on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, Sony TEN 3 HD/SD, Sony TEN 4 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD.

One can also watch the events live on Doordarshan as DD Sports will broadcast the events live daily while other channels of Doordarshan and the All India Radio (AIR) will air special programmes on the mega international sporting event.

How to stream Tokyo Olympics 2020 events online in India?

Tokyo 2020 will be streamed live on SonyLiv and one can also follow our live updates at mykhel.com.