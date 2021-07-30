English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain in 69kg semis, bronze assured; Simranjeet ousted

By
Lovlina Borgohain
Lovlina Borgohain

Tokyo, July 30: After days of frustrating wait, India is assured of a medal, their second, in the Tokyo Olympics on Friday (July 30). Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has entered the semifinal of the 69 kg category, and assured her and India at least a bronze.

Lovlina defeated her opponent from Chinese Thaipei's Nien-Chin Chen 4-1 in split verdict. The Indian boxer used her better reach and maintained her aggression in all three rounds to emerge the winner. Mirabai Chanu had gifted India a silver in the 49kg weightlifting on the second day of the Olympics.

Lovlina also erased the disappointment of shock defeat of MC Mary Kom in the 49kg category to Ingrit Valencia of Colombia on Thursday (July 29).

But there was a bit of heartbreak of India in the ring as Simranjit Kaur bowed out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee defeated her in women's lightweight (57-60kg) by 5-0 here at Kokugikan Arena on Friday (July 30).

Seesondee advanced to the quarterfinals after this victory against Simranjit in the lightweight category. All five judges gave the unanimous decision in favor of Thailand's boxer as she thrashed the Indian in three rounds. Simranjit started the match with a flurry of punches but it was Sudaporn who came out at the top with all judges ruling in the favour of the Thai boxer.

Seesondee started the second round brilliantly as she landed three successive left hands-on Simranjit. And continued to derail the rhythm of the Indian boxer and took the round very easily. Simranjit had no chance but to aim for the knockout in the third round.

The Indian went on offense but the clever footwork by Thai pugilist never gave her any clear-cut chance. Earlier on Thursday, Mary Kom, the face of India's boxing contingent, faced a shocking defeat -- split decision -- at the hands of Colombia's Ingrit Valencia to bow out from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics (/topic/tokyo-olympics) on Thursday. Valencia won bout 3-2.

Comments

MORE TOKYO 2020 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Tokyo 2020 | Deepika Kumari enters
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Read more about: tokyo 2020 india boxing mc mary kom
Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 9:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 30, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments